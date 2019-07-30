MANKATO — Local legislators are taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to wrapping up a deal to supply insulin for Minnesotans in need.
Lawmakers say it’s too soon to tell whether state leaders will work out an agreement by the end of the year to provide emergency insulin stores for residents in need, though a bipartisan group of eight lawmakers announced the deal’s framework Monday.
The framework would allow residents who qualify to receive a 20-day supply of insulin if they run out and receive up to two months’ worth after that under certain circumstances if they meet financial requirements.
Yet the biggest question remains unsolved: How will the state pay for it?
That’s the issue lawmakers couldn’t agree on this past legislative session, when the House and Senate passed insulin aid bills but couldn’t agree on a final proposal. The bill was spurred on by advocates, including the mother of a 26-year-old who died because he couldn’t afford his insulin, who noted the cost of insulin has skyrocketed.
“I think every legislator including me should be saying we sure as heck need something soon,” said Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato.
Other area lawmakers agree.
Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, said he had concerns with the bills presented in the Legislature earlier this year but the issue needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.
Rep. Jack Considine, DFL-Mankato, said he’d like to see a deal reached but is concerned Republicans would raid state funding without offering a way to offset the allocated money.
It remains to be seen whether state leaders can work out a deal. Democrats favor levying a fee on insulin manufacturers in response to the price increases, while Republicans believe the state can pay for the program through its health care access fund, which pays for low-income residents’ health insurance.
That fund was one of the larger negotiation issues between Gov. Tim Walz and GOP leaders earlier this year — a 2% medical provider tax set to expire will now continue at 1.8% as a result of the budget deal between the two sides.
Walz, who has authority as governor to call a special session, already has indicated he won’t agree to one unless the insulin aid agreement includes the manufacturers’ fee, similar to the agreement made earlier this year to help pay for opioid addiction treatment and prevention.
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka expressed concerns in a statement Monday over the Department of Human Service’s involvement in administering the program.
Still, lawmakers think there could be some room for agreement. Some have called for a compromise funding solution that used both manufacturer fees and the health care access fund, but area lawmakers say they would need to see a finalized deal before they supported the idea.
“There’s always a chance — it just depends on what we agree to,” Draheim said.
Draheim hoped House and Senate health and human services leaders hold hearings on the insulin aid deal before a special session was called so the public could review the agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.