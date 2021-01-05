MANKATO — The COVID-19 vaccination roll out for long-term care facility residents has been a smooth process for some facilities in the Mankato area and a waiting game for others.
Long-term care facility residents and staff were prioritized in Minnesota’s phase 1A plans to distribute Modera vaccines using pharmacies. Within that phase, however, there were sub-prioritizations placing nursing facilities above assisted living facilities in the vaccination order.
So while some facilities in Mankato started vaccinations last week and could finish the first round of doses this week, others are unsure if they’ll be able to begin the process within the next two weeks.
The difference has to do with how in demand the vaccines are. Supplies from the federal government are still tight, although state health officials Monday said they expect to have enough doses to inoculate all health care workers and most nursing-home residents in the state by the end of the month.
Vaccinations began at Monarch Healthcare Management’s facilities in Mankato last week and they’re on track to reach an exciting milestone this week, according to Chief Operating Officer Marc Halpert.
“I believe by this Thursday all of our four sites will have our first round of vaccinations,” he said.
Second doses at the facilities are already scheduled for the week of Jan. 25. Like with the first doses, pharmacies will be tasked with administering the doses on site.
Getting through the two vaccine doses, reportedly 95% effective at preventing COVID, will be exciting, Halpert said.
“Hopefully we’ll see us turning the corner here,” he said.
The corner appears in sight for St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield, where administrator Tom Goeritz said vaccinations are scheduled to start for nursing facility residents and staff on Thursday. Nearly all residents approved receiving the vaccine there, he said.
The surprising part for Goeritz is how few staff want to get it so far, a little less than 50% as of Monday. Polls show similar levels of hesitancy for getting the vaccine among the general public.
Despite being developed at faster paces than usual, the approved vaccines still went through rigorous studies. Adverse reactions so far have been extremely uncommon, and high buy-in for receiving them will be needed for them to be as effective as possible.
The most the facility can do is strongly encourage staff to seek the vaccine, Goeritz said.
“It’s kind of hard when all you can really do is encourage,” he said. “You try to educate as much as you can.”
Oak Terrace Assisted Living in North Mankato, meanwhile, is anxiously awaiting when residents can receive vaccinations. Administrator Drew Hood said it’s been disappointing not having a date for when it can start.
With an average age of about 86, its residents are well within the high-risk group for COVID complications. Hood had hoped assisted living facilities would be on the same level as nursing facilities but now thinks the week of Jan. 18 or Jan. 25 would be the soonest vaccinations can begin — Oak Terrace’s Gaylord nursing home will get vaccinations sooner.
“We’re ready for the vaccine — it just needs to get here,” he said. “We have consent forms filled out. We’re just waiting.”
In the meantime, he praised the new COVID medical treatments available to residents. A newer monoclonal antibody therapy known as bamlanivimab, which Mayo Clinic Health System workers can provide onsite for Oak Terrace residents, could help avoid hospitalizations for people over age 65 with chronic health conditions if administered early, Hood said.
“It highlights the importance of recognizing and testing and diagnosing it soon,” he said.
