Grain prices at Wednesday’s close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 5.73
Soybeans 13.41
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
George Robert Haefner, of Little Rock, Arkansas died peacefully on January 6, 2022. Born on September 16, 1932 in Mankato, Minnesota, the 11th child of John and Clara Haefner. George graduated from Mankato State in 1954. On August 31, 1956 George married the love of his life, Anne Williams. …
Joseph Hahn, 58, Blackduck, MN died on January 11, 2022. Funeral is at 12:00 PM on January 14th at Faith Lutheran Church in Blackduck, MN. Visitation is 5:00- 7:00 PM on January 13th at the church. ceasefuneralhome.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.