A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: October 4, 2022 @ 3:21 pm
Grain prices at Tuesday’s close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 6.54
Soybeans 13.38
