Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.