Grain prices at Thursday's close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 5.55
Soybeans 12.48
Windy. Light snow this morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 33F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 22F. W winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: November 18, 2021 @ 12:00 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Duane R. Peterson, age 78 of St. Peter, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at home surrounded by family. Arrangements are pending with St. Peter Funeral Home. www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.