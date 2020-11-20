Area Markets 11-21 By Tim Krohn tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com Tim Krohn Author email Nov 20, 2020 5 hrs ago Grain prices at Friday's close.(Crystal Valley, Madelia) Corn 4.00Soybeans 11.20 React to this story: React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Trending Video Tim Krohn Author email Follow Tim Krohn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Obituaries LANGWORTHY, Mary Nov 23, 1917 - Nov 13, 2020 Phelps, Lyle Smith, Carolyn (ELLIS) WOLFE, Diane Sep 26, 1965 - Nov 18, 2020 TIEDE, Larry undefined, 1955 - undefined, 2020 Join The Free Press expert source network Click here Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Semitruck driver dies after crashing into River Hills HotelMSU closes arena for hockey seriesLocal owners, managers devastated by upcoming closuresTwo hospitalized after Hwy 60 rolloverOnline classes at MSU impacting student housingMankato woman visits all the Minnesota state parks as pandemic pastimeCOVID-19 cases in nine-county region surpass previous daily recordArea counties combined for 1,160 new COVID-19 cases this weekCOVID-19 deaths reported in Blue Earth, Brown, Sibley countiesUnlicensed driver allegedly caught with half pound of methamphetamine Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
