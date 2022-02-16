Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low -1F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: February 16, 2022 @ 5:00 pm
Grain prices at Wednesday’s close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 6.23
Soybeans 15.23
