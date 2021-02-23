Grain prices at Tuesday's close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 5.30
Soybeans 13.40
Rain showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 28F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: February 23, 2021 @ 4:58 pm
