Area markets 4-10 Tim Krohn Tim Krohn Author email Apr 9, 2021 51 min ago Grain prices at Friday's close.(Crystal Valley, Madelia) Corn 5.61Soybean 13.70 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Trending Video Tim Krohn Author email Follow Tim Krohn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Obituaries MCGREW, Robert Sep 7, 1929 - Apr 7, 2021 Krause, Richard Ward, Warren Plank, Kimberly HAVEMEIER, Darlene Oct 22, 1927 - Mar 26, 2021 Voting begins April 4 Join The Free Press expert source network Click here Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSuspect arrested after two Mankato burglariesNuns to leave Good Counsel, sell sprawling, historic propertyFreyberg family breaks ground on sprawling truck travel centerMankato School Board approves $7.5 million in budget cutsLoyola to buy its campus and athletic facilities on Good Counsel HillCashier allegedly stole thousands from Madelia marketPicklebarn aims to be regional magnet for pickleballersWorld War II vet who served in Okinawa opens up to family, publicRural Le Sueur motorcyclist killed in crashMadelia house destroyed by fire Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.