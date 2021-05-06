Area Markets 5-7 Tim Krohn Tim Krohn Author email May 6, 2021 9 hrs ago Area marketsGrain prices at Thursday’s close.(Crystal Valley, Madelia) Corn 7.34Soybeans 15.66 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Trending Video Tim Krohn Author email Follow Tim Krohn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Obituaries JOHN, Pruedence Feb 4, 1930 - Jan 27, 2021 Zwaschka, Melvin HOFFNER, Mara Aug 3, 2007 - May 2, 2021 (Knips) Munns, Dorothy Stanton-Wilcox, Sean Voting begins April 4 Join The Free Press expert source network Click here Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Teen charged with murder in toddler's deathSecond murder charge filed in fatal overdoseGood Counsel redevelopment plan faces backlashBody found at Mankato grocery storeMankato school calendar updates include later start dateFamily faces journey of three daughters with genetic fatal diseaseNorth Mankato man again faces charges for junk yard, driving infractionsChild luring report unfounded, North Mankato police sayBasketball veterans return to coach at St. ClairMovie theater employee charged with drug sales Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.