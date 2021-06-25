Grain prices at Friday’s close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 6.15
Soybeans 13.03
Phillip Henry Bachman passed away on March 17, 2020. We will "fulPhil" Phil's desire of a music filled funeral and celebration of his life on July 1, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Lake Crystal, MN. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., funeral at 11:00 a.m. and a celebration luncheon after at the church.
