Grain prices at Monday’s close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 6.22
Soybeans 14.00
Leo D. Von Ohlen, 87 of Nicollet, passed Saturday, July 17, 2021. Visitation: 4:00-7:00pm Friday, July 30th at St. Peter Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Juvenile Diabetes or the Alzheimer's Association. www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com
