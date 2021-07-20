Grain prices at Tuesday’s close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 6.38
Soybeans 14.15
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 20, 2021 @ 5:01 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
GREGG "MARTY" MARTIN, life long resident of Waseca, passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2021, at his home reaching the age of 72. Born on November 30, 1948, in Waseca to Robert and Lorraine (Papke) Martin. He attended Waseca Public Schools graduating with the class of 1966. Gregg furthered …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.