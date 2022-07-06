Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 6, 2022 @ 12:13 pm
Area markets
Grain prices at Wednesday's close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 6.77
Soybeans 14.57
