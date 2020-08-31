Grain prices at Monday's close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 3.20
Soybeans 8.92
David O. Jordahl, age 75, of Mankato passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was the son of Oscar and Mildred Jordahl, formerly of Good Thunder. Private family services will be held at a later date. www.mankatomortuary.com
Jean M. Germscheid, age 88 of St. Peter, passed on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Memorial Mass is 11:00am Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Catholic Church of St. Peter, St. Peter with visitation at 9:30am. www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com
