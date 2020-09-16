Partly cloudy. High 69F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 16, 2020 @ 2:41 pm
Serving South-Central Minnesota
Grain prices at Wednesday's close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 3.33
Soybeans 9.51
