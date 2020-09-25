Area Markets 9-26 Tim Krohn Tim Krohn Author email Sep 25, 2020 7 hrs ago Grain prices at Friday's close.(Crystal Valley, Madelia) Corn 3.33Soybeans 9.42 React to this story: React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tim Krohn Author email Follow Tim Krohn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries NELSON, Gerald Jul 19, 1936 - Sep 23, 2020 Jinkerson, Mardella Hodapp, Charlotte KAHNKE, Eugene Mar 25, 1929 - Sep 19, 2020 Washa, Arlene Join The Free Press expert source network Click here Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: 2020 Kiwanis Holiday Lights canceled; Logistics insurmountable for crowd controlLandline suspends service in Mankato; airport busier thanks to MSUMankato man accused of unemployment fraudFuneral linked to COVID-19 outbreak in Martin CountyProtesters demand police officers removed from Mankato schoolsOne injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 22Suspected arsonist charged after second house fireWaseca prison's COVID-19 outbreak raises safety concernsLocal farm welcomes families to celebrate fallNorth Mankato man killed in plane crash Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.