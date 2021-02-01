Grain prices at Monday's close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 5.24
Soybeans 12.99
George Albrecht, 84, of Mapleton, MN, died Saturday, January 30, 2021. Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mapleton. Visitation is 9:00-11:00 am prior to the service at the church Wednesday. See brussheitner.com to leave condolences.…
