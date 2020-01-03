age 82 of Henderson, died on December 30, 2019. Funeral will be 11am, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Paul's U.C.C. in Henderson. Visitation will be from 9am-11am, Saturday at church. Interment will be in Brown Cemetery, Henderson.
Charlie received her wings to heaven on December 25, 2019. A private memorial will be held. Charlie was born December 16, 2019 to Robby and Logan (Haugum) Sorensen. She was an absolute little bundle of joy born at the weight of 8.8 ounces. She made a huge impact on everyone that met her with…
Age 88, died December 16, 2019 surrounded by her caring staff. Graveside service will be held at 11am, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Lake Crystal Cemetery. Dessert reception will follow at Messiah Lutheran Church, North Mankato. www.mankatomortuary.com
