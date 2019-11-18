Dale Warren Bohlke M.D., 68, of New Ulm, passed away on November 20, 2019, in his home from pancreatic cancer. He was born to Warren and Dorothy on February 26,1951, and attended St. Clair High School. He continued on to Mankato State University and was a member of the University of Minnesot…
Kajer, Charles E., age 60, of New Prague died 11-13-19. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 AM, Wednesday, St. Wenceslaus Church, New Prague. Wake 5-8 PM Tuesday and 7:30-9:30 AM Wednesday, Bruzek Funeral Home, New Prague. bruzekfuneralhome.com
Joseph Moldan, 89 of Searles died on Friday. Funeral Mass: 11 am on Nov. 19 at St. John the Baptist Church in Searles. Visitation: 4-8 pm Monday, and 9-10:30 am Tuesday at the MVFH-North Chapel in New Ulm.
