Vernon T. Brown, 81 of St. Peter and formerly Milaca, passed December 4, 2019. Service: 11:00am Friday, December 27th - Catholic Church of St. Peter, St. Peter with visitation at 10:00am. Condolences can be left at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Karen Laray Fischer, age 74, of Eagle Lake passed away on November 30, 2019. Mankato Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. Karen was born on April 24, 1945. She cared deeply for her family and friends, and had a strong affection for plants and animals. She was known for her sen…
