Grain prices at Thursday’s close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 6.93
Soybeans 14.80
Snow this evening will taper off to light snow late. Low around 10F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 4:47 pm
