Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: September 29, 2022 @ 4:16 pm
Grain prices at Thursday’s close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 6.39
Soybeans 13.66
