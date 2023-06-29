Grain prices at Thursday’s close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 5.58
Soybeans 13.82
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 4:11 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.