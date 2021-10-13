Grain prices at Wednesday’s close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 4.77
Soybeans 11.59
age 70, Good Thunder, died unexpectedly on October 13, 2021. Funeral Mass 10:30a.m. Saturday, October 16 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Good Thunder. Visitation 4:00-7:00p.m. Friday, October 15 at Mankato Mortuary and 10:00-10:30a.m. Saturday at church. www.mankatomortuary.com
Richard Allen Duea, age 76, of Springfield, MN, died on October 10, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Raphael Catholic Church on Friday, Oct 15, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Visitation at the church 12-1pm. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery i…
