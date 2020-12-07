Area Markets Dec 7, 2020 1 hr ago Grain prices at Monday's close.(Crystal Valley, Madelia) Corn 4.01Soybeans 10.92 Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola React to this story: React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Obituaries DRETSCH, Bonnie DUNCANSON, Mary Villa, Priscilla SMALL, Robert ANDERSON, Mark Oct 18, 1946 - Nov 17, 2020 Join The Free Press expert source network Click here Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesArea murder case focus of 'Dateline' episodeMayo suspending operations at four area clinics due to COVID-19 surgeMan arrested for assaulting North Mankato police officerSome schools stay open as pandemic worsens18 honored on annual all-city football teamMankato man accused of rapeLe Sueur organic, sustainable farm gets national attentionFleeing thief struck Mankato store employee with vehicle, charges sayCOVID-19 death confirmed in Nicollet CountyBright idea: Kiwanis Holiday Lights founder reflects on holiday tradition Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.