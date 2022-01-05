Grain prices at Wednesday’s close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 5.85
Soybeans 13.52
Bitterly cold. Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low around -10F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%..
Updated: January 5, 2022 @ 5:57 pm
