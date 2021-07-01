Grain prices at Thursday’s close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 6.93
Soybeans 14.17
age 70, died, June 24, 2021. Memorial Service 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 1, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Mankato. Visitation 4-7 p.m., Wednesday (TODAY) at Mankato Mortuary and one hour before service at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. www.mankatomortuary.com.
Margaret T. Goettlicher, 96, of North Mankato, died on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Oak Terrace Assisted Living. Services will be announced by the Northview - North Mankato Mortuary. Visit www.mankatomortuary.com for more information and guest book.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.