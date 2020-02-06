Area Markets

Jeanette Margaret Faber, age 82, of Mankato, passed from this life at her home on Sunday, February 2, 2020. According to Jeanette's wishes, no services are planned. Mankato Mortuary assisted the family.
Della Marie (Fobes) Byro of Madelia, MN passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020 at Living Meadows at Luther. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 6, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church-Madelia. Service at Trinity on Friday, February 7 at 10:30am, visitation one hour pri…
