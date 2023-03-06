Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 6, 2023 @ 5:17 pm
Grain prices at Monday’s close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 6.43
Soybeans 14.84
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.