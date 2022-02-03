Grain prices at Thursday’s close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 5.95
Soybeans 14.86
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low -9F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..
Updated: February 3, 2022 @ 7:14 pm
age 93, of Mankato died Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Funeral Mass 2:00 p.m., February 11, 2022, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Mankato. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. www.mankatomortuary.com
