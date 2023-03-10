Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 6:33 pm
Grain prices at Friday’s close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 6.23
Soybeans 14.62
