Grain prices at Wednesday's close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 5.09
Soybeans 12.88
died February 9, 2021 at Hillcrest Rehab center in Mankato. Visitation, Friday February 12, 2021, 5-7PM at Patton Funeral Home, Blue Earth. A Private service, Saturday at 2 PM. Livestream available on the funeral home website. www.PattonFH.com
Born 10/24/1962 to Donald Trya and Lorraine (Splinter) Powell. She passed away on 2/2/2021. Survived by Mother, Lorraine. Sisters; Leda, Deborah, & Kelli. Brothers; Douglas & Kenneth. Celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.