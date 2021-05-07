Grain prices at Friday's close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 7.46
Soybeans 15.89
Lee R. Hertling, age 70 of St. Peter, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Ridgeview Health, Le Sueur. Arrangements are pending. Condolences for the family can be left at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Robert "Bobby" Robinson died Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Funeral services will be 2pm Tuesday, May 11 at Woodland Hills Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-7p.m. Monday May 10 at Woodland Hills and one hour prior to the services.
