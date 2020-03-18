Area bishops canceled Masses as a result of health officials recommending no gatherings of 10 or more people occur.
Masses at parishes within the New Ulm Diocese were canceled through March 31 by Bishop John M. LeVoir, according to a diocese release issued Wednesday.
Information pertaining to the coronavirus, including diocesan announcements, prayers, links to online and television Masses, and other resources can be found on the Diocese of New Ulm website: www.dnu.org/covid19.
Wednesday afternoon, Bishop John M. Quinn of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester decreed Masses will be suspended Friday through May 15.
Winona Diocese updates may be viewed online at: www.dowr.org.
