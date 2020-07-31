MANKATO — Several projects are slated to begin next week within Minnesota Department of Transportation's Mankato District.
• Now that MnDOT has completed the first stage of its Highway 111/22 project, work will shift north from Nicollet to the Gaylord area and a new traffic detour will be in place Aug. 10.
Motorists on the new detour will use Nicollet County Road 1, Highway 15 and Highway 19.
The project on Highway 111/22 from Nicollet to Gaylord began on May 4 and is expected to be complete in October.
In addition to repaving the road, the project will add lighting at six rural intersections, a snow fence along Highway 22 and guardrail replacements. Utility work is planned in Nicollet.
• Several seal coating projects are scheduled for area highways. Slated to begin Aug. 10, the projects should be completed within two weeks.
Motorists should expect delays on Highway 169 in St. Peter, Highway 111 in Nicollet and on Highway 60 between St. James and Butterfield and St. James as crews work on the road maintenance projects.
Seal coating work on Highway 169 in St. Peter will result in a northbound lane closure between Union Street and Dodd Avenue (Highway 22) and a southbound lane closure between Union Street and Le Sueur, a distance of about 11 miles. The closures will be necessary for several days.
A small section of Highway 111 in Nicollet will be impacted while seal-coating crews are at work.
Motorists using a 5-mile stretch of Highway 60 on the west side of St. James should anticipate intermittent lane closures.
• A detour will be put in place Aug. 10 while crews work on Highway 15 on South Broadway Street in New Ulm.
Crews will be adjust manholes and water valve castings.
