MANKATO — An air quality alert for the Mankato area has been canceled, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced Thursday afternoon.
When first issued Wednesday, the alert was statewide. Since then, the alert was canceled for the far southern portion of the state and the Arrowhead region.
Its health-risk level was downgraded to orange, which means unhealthy for sensitive groups, for parts of the state still under alert. The affected area now includes the Twin Cities metro, Brainerd, Alexandria, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Ortonville, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, International Falls, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux, Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake, Red Lake, and Fond du Lac.
The air quality alert for northern and central Minnesota continues until 11 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.