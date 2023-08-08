The Free Press
Three area nonprofits are among recent recipients of funding from the Otto Bremer Trust.
• Partners for Housing in Mankato was awarded $70,000 for its general operations. The organization provides emergency shelter and transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness in south-central Minnesota.
• New Ulm Ministerial Association Shelter Haus was awarded $30,000 to fund its general operations. The shelter provides emergency housing and support services for women and children in the Brown County area.
• Watonwan County Food Shelf in St. James was awarded $10,000 to fund its general operations. The pantry assists families and individuals experiencing food insecurity.
The trust awarded $13,844,635 in grants and program-related investments in June and July. Funds awards include $855,000 to organizations in southern Minnesota.
Created in 1944 by business and community leader Otto Bremer, the trust is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $1 billion in its region.
