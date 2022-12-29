MANKATO — There are plenty of options for celebrating New Year’s Eve in Mankato on Saturday.
What might be the prettiest setting is at Chankaska Creek Ranch, Winery & Distillery, where you can purchase a cup of coffee or hot chocolate and stroll the decorated grounds.
“Part of our grounds and trails and bridges are lit up with lights,” said Kelsey Long, marketing coordinator. “People can walk around and see the lights and are welcome to bring snowshoes.”
There will be free live music from 6-9 p.m., with Rob Meany taking center stage in the Spirits Room at Chankaska Creek Ranch. Open there later this winter will be a skating rink.
“A lot of times people do pre-New Year’s Eve with us,” Long said. “They come out for dinner and live entertainment and pick up some sparkling wine for their other New Year’s celebrations.”
“It’s a really great time,” she said. “They can enjoy the outdoor activities or the indoor activities. There’s kind of something for everybody.”
If you’re craving a Tom and Jerry, head over to Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center, where the Dan Duffy Orchestra will play 6-9 p.m. Entry is free.
“People will be out on Saturday night because they’ve been all cooped up,” said owner Moose Maes. “And it’s our last call for Tom and Jerrys, which is one of our signature holiday drinks.”
Going out with a group of five or more? Then Maes recommends making a reservation.
Or is it physical activity you seek on New Year’s Eve? All ages are drawn to the popular sport of pickleball, and nowhere is better to take up a ball and paddle than at the Picklebarn.
The cost to join in on the New Year’s Eve pickleball fun is $15 for members and $20 for non-members, said Sidney Elofson, co-owner of Picklebarn. There will be pickleball as well as cornhole, cribbage and some music going. A ball drop with drinks will be at 10 p.m.
“Originally pickleball was most popular with the older generation but now it’s trending down,” Elofson said. “So we see young kids, and we give classes and lessons. It’s a wide range of ages.”
You can bring your own equipment, or if you’re new and just starting out with the game, you can use paddles and balls supplied by Picklebarn. For newbies, the facility offers a free 30-minute lesson to get people educated and started with the game. You can do that solo or with a group.
For the gamers among you, The Dork Den will run a Pokemon New Year’s Eve celebration from noon to 4 p.m. with special card packs given out for each dollar you spend.
If your New Year’s Eve group includes younger kids, you can’t go wrong with stopping into the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, where they’ll have a variety of programs running.
Geared for ages infant to 9 years old, the museum will have puzzles, pjs and fun games 9-11 a.m. Then a New Year’s Eve celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a ball drop, dancing and activities celebrating 2023 at the museum, said Kim Kleven, vice president of play and learning. Cost to attend is $10 per person, regardless of age.
Kleven said it’s the museum’s busiest season, so she expects a good turnout for New Year’s Eve.
“There’s been a lot of engagement and high numbers,” she said. “We’re excited our members and community people are coming back to the museum. We’re thrilled to welcome everybody in.”
“It’ll be a great experience,” Kleven said, “with a lot of activities. We’re really focused on that 0 to 9 age group. It’s an opportunity to bring those littles to the museum and then go home, take those naps and then mom and dad can go out later.”
