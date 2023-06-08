MAPLETON — So far, south-central Minnesota has adequate soil moisture, but much of the rest of the state is abnormally dry, with more areas moving into the moderate drought category.
The latest Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows a continuing trend of drier conditions in Minnesota, setting up the potential for a third straight year of drought conditions.
While June is normally the wettest month of the year, Tom Hoverstad, a scientist at the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center, said their Waseca location has received just 0.06 inches of rain so far this month. The average rainfall for June is about 5.4 inches.
Still, he said, the region is in pretty good shape, thanks to a very wet May.
Mapleton area farmer Pat Duncanson said the May soakings saved the region.
"That heavy rain in early May filled up our wetlands and soil and really got us caught up."
But he said the recent stretch of unusually hot weather has dried up the topsoil in many fields.
"If we have to be dry, this is a good time of year for it. We don't want to be dry during the critical first couple of weeks of July for the corn crop and late July for the soybeans," Duncanson said.
He said most of the late planting done this spring as well as replanting of some areas where crops drowned out are doing pretty well. "We got a little shower after the late planting and it's coming up. But there is a tremendous amount of variability from field to field and within a field. It's not a great-looking crop, but it has the potential to be a really good crop. You have to be optimistic."
Hoverstad said that some rain will be needed soon to help the new plants get rooted.
"The last week or more we were 10 to 12 degrees warmer than normal, so the surface soil is dry. There is some water in the profile, so if the roots can get down, they can reach that water. We have soil that holds the moisture so our crops should be able to utilize that when they need it.
"The crops are at that stage they need quite a bit of water. We need some rain to keep them going and getting their roots down."
He said the wet winter with lots of snow, followed by 6½ inches of rain in May in south-central Minnesota, has kept this area in better shape than most of the rest of the state. "I looked up the Morris research center and they only had an inch of rain in May."
The 10-day forecast for Mankato shows a good chance for rain (54%) on Saturday and another potential shot for thunderstorms on June 20.
The temperatures won't be quite as hot as they have been recently but still above normal, with temps in the mid 80s through all of next week and beyond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.