Gov. Tim Walz and the Department of Employment and Economic Development announced more than $7 million in grants have been awarded to 47 organizations to provide young people workforce development and training opportunities.
Southwest Minnesota Private Industry Council, South-Central Workforce Council and Minnesota Valley Action Council were awarded $448,323 for programs impacting the Mankato area.
DEED's Office of Youth Development awarded the grants to organizations providing services to economically disadvantaged or at-risk youth ages 14-24. The programs will support youth of color, youth with disabilities, and economically disadvantaged youth by connecting them with good-paying jobs in high-growth industries.
