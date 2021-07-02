Otto Bremer Trust Logo

ST. PAUL — Area organizations are among recent Otto Bremer Trust grant recipients. The trust awarded $12.2 million throughout western and south-central Minnesota during its most recent grantmaking cycle.

• Feeding Our Communities Partners, Mankato, was awarded $60,000 for general operations. The program provides supplemental food to children in grades K-8 who are experiencing food insecurity.

• Greater Mankato Area United Way was awarded $35,000 to provide enrichment activities for youths in low-income households.

• Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center was awarded $30,000 for general operations.

• Life Work Planning Center Board, Mankato, was awarded $30,000 for general operations. The center provides family stabilization services and fosters essential skills that help women enter or re-enter the workforce.

• VINE Faith in Action, Mankato, was awarded $55,000 to provide programs and services that help older adults stay active, engaged, and living independently.

The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in St. Paul.

