MANKATO — Area organizations were among the 22 recipients of $467,597 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funding distributed recently by Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging Inc.
MNRAAA is the designated Area Agency on Aging for 27 counties. The CARES Act dollars were designated for the needs of older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The area recipients are:
• Open Door Health Center, Mankato — $25,000 to provide outreach relating to medical, dental and behavioral health care.
• Blue Earth County Library System — $4,725 to provide access to educational materials, entertainment and mental stimulation.
• Interfaith Caregivers — $15,740 to expand the personal emergency response system in Faribault County.
• Southern Minnesota Music Therapy, Blue Earth — $24,149 to create a music-at-home project.
• Waseca Area Caregiver Services — $25,000 to provide a respite program in Waseca County.
