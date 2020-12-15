Minnesota Department of Human Services has awarded grants to organizations working to help older residents stay independent.
Live Well at Home grantees in the area include:
• Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, Mankato — $33,245 to assist in implementing the Community Aging in Place-Advancing Better Living for Elders program. CAPABLE will serve residents of Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet and Watonwan counties in an effort to decrease hospitalizations and nursing home stays by targeting medication management, nutrition and home safety.
• VINE Faith in Action, Mankato — $62,752 to implement Program to Encourage Active, Rewarding Lives in Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties. PEARLS teaches vulnerable older adults problem-solving and behavioral skills and engages them in activities designed to help participants deal with depression.
• Waseca Area Caregiver Services — $49,856 to resume and expand its respite program, monthly confidential forum and educational program, as well as funding for other services.
