Local paramedics and EMTs do not often need to transport people known to have COVID-19, but they are taking new precautions because any patient could unknowingly have the virus.
Like other medical professionals, emergency medical services providers have had to adapt to the pandemic. From sweating in extra protective gear to spending more time disinfecting their ambulances, the pandemic has created a host of new challenges. But the region’s first responders say they are coping well.
“They’re pretty resilient. They know we still have a job to do,” said Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services Operations Supervisor Chad Schmitz.
“I truly believe we’ll get through this and we’ll be smarter for it,” said Mark Griffith, executive director of the South Central Minnesota EMS System.
Calls dipped
Many area community ambulance services experienced a decrease in calls during the early months of the pandemic, according to Griffith, whose organization provides training and other support to first responders from nine area counties.
Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also experienced a dip in calls, according to Schmitz and Operations Manager Kris Keltgen.
The number of calls involving patients who have or are suspected to have COVID-19 have been relatively nominal, all three of the EMS leaders said.
The number of calls for other medical needs, meanwhile, dwindled during the spring. Those calls are now rebounding closer to normal levels.
Keltgen and Schmitz worry people have not obtained care when needed and have deferred preventive visits out of fear of being exposed to COVID-19. And that could lead to more serious medical crises down the road, they cautioned.
EMS crews are taking every possible precaution to keep patients and themselves safe, Keltgen and Schmitz said.
“Please don’t hesitate to call if you need help,” Keltgen said. “We don’t want bad things to happen because of fear.”
The pandemic has had less of an impact on call volume in at least one area small town. The number has held steady in Montgomery, said EMS Training Officer R.J. Akerlund. The small department typically goes on one or two runs each day, he said, and he has not yet helped anyone known to have COVID-19.
COVID precautions
Even in communities with low COVID-19 infection rates, EMS crews have changed how they are treating patients.
County or Mayo dispatchers assist even before the ambulance arrives by asking the 911 caller about COVID-19 exposure and symptoms. The screening helps paramedics and EMTs determine what level of personal protective gear they need to wear. When the ambulance arrives, one paramedic often repeats the screening before others approach to assist.
“We can’t just rush into a scene and treat people who need help anymore,” Griffith said.
On all calls the first responders are now wearing masks and gloves. If there are COVID-19 symptoms, they upgrade to items such as an N95 mask, eyeglasses, face shield and gown.
Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services has not had to deal with any significant supply shortages, Keltgen said. “We have the tools and the equipment we need.”
But Griffith said some of the smaller agencies he serves have struggled to find personal protective equipment or PPE.
His organization has helped distribute supplies that have been provided by the state. They also distributed rain ponchos to departments that weren’t able to find medical gowns during the early days of the pandemic.
In Montgomery, Akerlund said his department has had to be more proactive but has never faced a shortage. They have had to occasionally contact multiple vendors to find needed supplies and sometimes had to wait longer than usual for arrival.
The extra protection can get hot and uncomfortable, the EMS providers say. The Mayo supervisors said they try to give their paramedics extra breaks and stress the need to stay hydrated.
“We’re going through a lot of Gatorade,” Schmitz said.
Patients also are typically required to wear a mask. HEPA air filters are added to equipment to help protect medics when they have to provide patients assistance with breathing.
Some of the departments Griffith works with also are using plastic or plexiglass barriers that are placed over patients during intubation. Holes allow the paramedics and EMTs to reach inside to care for the patient.
The EMS agencies track their potential COVID-19 exposures but crew members generally don’t go into quarantine as long as they were wearing protective gear.
They are required to stay home if they have any potential symptoms, even though they almost always turn out to have just a cold or other minor ailment.
“We don’t take any chances,” Keltgen said.
So far the absences have been limited and there has not been any staffing shortage of concern, the EMS leaders say.
Other impacts
When the crews return to their stations, they are spending extra time disinfecting ambulances even more thoroughly than usual.
Plastic sheeting has been installed in Mayo ambulances to protect equipment and make cleaning easier. There also is now a plastic barrier between the patient care area and driver’s cab. Drivers remove any contaminated gear before they get into their cab.
An ultraviolet light disinfection system also is set up for an hour in the patient area periodically or after a suspected COVID-19 case.
Training also has been impacted by the pandemic. For the South Central EMS System, Griffith said training ground to a halt in March.
Virtual meetings were called and emails were sent to keep agencies abreast of COVID-19 best practices.
But the regularly scheduled exercises to practice and improve skills were put on hold. Griffith said those opportunities are especially important for volunteers from small departments who don’t get as much experience in the field.
Some of those training events and annually required skill assessments are starting back up again, Griffith said, but with fewer attendees.
The paramedic leaders say morale remains high, despite all the new challenges, with a heightened sense they are needed now more than ever.
“People don’t get into this job for fame or fortune,” Keltgen said. “They get into it to help others.”
