MANKATO — While south-central Minnesota had two more confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday, the region's positivity rate dropped to its lowest point since mid-October this week.
The two area deaths occurred in a Nicollet County resident in their early 90s and a Le Sueur County resident in their early 80s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. They were among 32 new COVID deaths reported across the state Thursday.
The nine-county region's pandemic death toll rose to 193 as Minnesota reached another grim milestone. Minnesota's pandemic death toll surpassed 6,000, rising to 6,011.
In contrast, the south-central region's low positivity rate continued an encouraging stretch of weeks to start 2021.
The nine counties combined to have 4.3% of tests between Jan. 13-20 result in positive cases — 5% or lower is considered good. Six of the nine counties had rates lower than 5% this week.
Area counties last combined for a lower rate during the week ending Oct. 14, when it dropped to 3.4%. In between, the region's rate spiked as high as 15% in mid-November before trending down since.
A combination of people heeding mitigation strategies and the rollout of vaccinations seemed to make a difference in limiting cases and hospitalizations, said Derek J. Wingert, a local volunteer analyst with the COVID Tracking Project who's been closely monitoring positivity rates for months.
"Those are the result of choices and successes we had in the past weeks, and that’s really heartening to see," he said. "It’s a reminder of how effective our actions can be immediately and down the road."
Testing dropped significantly by 19.4% in the region this week, but new cases dropped by even more. The combined total for new cases plummeted by 30.3% in the week ending Wednesday.
“Overall the fact we had lower rates with quite a bit lower testing as well, that tells me that most likely this trend is real and things are gradually getting better,” Wingert said.
Vigilance will be needed, however, to keep the rates low. The gradual rollout of more vaccines should make a difference as well.
Blue Earth County, the most populous in the region, went from a 5.3% positivity rate last week to a 4.5% rate this week. Nicollet County, the next most populous, dropped from 4.9% to 3.1% over the same period.
Nicollet County's rate was one of the 20 lowest in the state. Brown County and Sibley County's 3.2% rate and Watonwan County's 2.4% rate were all also among the lowest 20 rates statewide.
The other area county with a rate lower than 5% this week was Waseca, which dropped from 5.5% to 4.9%.
Despite the overall rosy picture for the area this week, rates did rise in Le Sueur and Martin counties. Le Sueur's rate rose from 4.9% to 7.2%, while Martin ticked up from 6.2% to 6.3%.
South-central Minnesota also continued to fare better than the state as a whole when it comes to positivity rates. Compared to the area's 4.3% rate, Minnesota's was a slightly higher but still encouraging 4.5%.
Area COVID deaths
The two deaths confirmed Thursday ended a run of no newly reported fatalities from COVID in south-central Minnesota since last weekend.
Even with the streak ending, COVID deaths have slowed slightly since a rough start to January. After 40 COVID deaths in November and 58 in December, south-central Minnesota has had 25 deaths through January's first 21 days.
For the state as a whole, it again took less than a month to accumulate another 1,000 COVID deaths. Minnesota surpassed 5,000 COVID deaths on Christmas Eve.
But the latest statewide numbers also show more hopeful signs. Intensive care unit usage is at its lowest point in months.
The health department reported 98 people needing ICU beds due to COVID in its Thursday update, the first time in four months the count fell below 100. A total of 558 people were hospitalized with COVID as of Wednesday.
Minnesota public health leaders had been anticipating another surge originating from year-end holiday gatherings, noting it takes as long as a month for such a wave to surface. It hasn't happened yet both statewide or in south-central Minnesota.
“While we could still see an increase in cases as a result of the New Year's holiday in particular, the evidence does suggest that we may have already seen our post-holiday spike, and that thankfully it was a modest and manageable one,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.
Health officials on Thursday also called for expanding COVID testing to K-12 and college students returning to campus, along with youth playing sports and anyone else “who regularly interacts with people outside of their family unit or household.”
The move “will protect our progress and mitigate the spread of the virus,” said Dan Huff, an assistant health commissioner, in a statement.
It is important that everyone returning to school get tested, but it’s especially important for people ages 12 to 25 because they’re so active, Huff said, urging that testing be a “family affair.”
The 1,292 newly confirmed or probable cases posted Thursday put Minnesota at 450,762 confirmed cases in the pandemic. South-central Minnesota's total for confirmed cases during the pandemic rose to 18,551, with 56 confirmed Thursday.
The region's daily total was lower than Wednesday's but higher than those seen between Sunday and Tuesday.
Blue Earth County had the most new cases with 15, followed by Nicollet County's 10. Only Watonwan County didn't have new cases.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 15
- Nicollet County — 10
- Le Sueur County — 9
- Waseca County — 6
- Faribault County — 6
- Martin County — 5
- Brown County — 3
