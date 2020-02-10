According to the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget, the following are area capital budget requests for the Legislature to consider during its 2020 session, which begins Tuesday:
Mankato• $12.4 million requested to predesign, design and construct improvements along the Minnesota River, Minnesota River Trail, Riverfront Park and Indian Creek. The improvements would include riverbank stabilization along the Minnesota River, in-channel improvements along Indian Creek, connections and improvements to the Minnesota River Trail, and construction and installation of improvements at Riverfront Park, such as a canopy and supporting structures.
Project request total: $12,385,000; governor’s recommendation: $12,385,000
• The governor also recommends $4.15 million for a grant to Mankato for improvements that reduce erosion and improve water quality in the Minnesota River-Mankato watershed, specifically by restoring wetlands. The total project cost is $8.3 million.
North Mankato$10.5 million to complete capital replacements and upgrades to the Caswell Park softball and soccer complex and to expand Caswell’s local, regional and statewide benefit by constructing, furnishing and equipping an indoor field house. The latter project will be on property owned by the city and immediately adjacent to Caswell.
Project request total: $10,500,000; governor’s recommendation: $10,500,000
St. Peter MSOP$18.3 million requested for the second phase of a multi-phase project to design, remodel, construct, furnish and equip existing buildings on the lower campus of the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center to make them usable for program operations of the Minnesota Sex Offender Program. This request increases the capacity of MSOP’s Community Preparation Services to serve clients who have been court ordered to continue treatment in a less restrictive environment.
Project request total: $18,288,000; governor’s recommendation: $18,288,000
MSU Armstrong Hall
This three-phase project designs a new academic building of 100,000 square feet and renovation of 70,100 existing square feet to allow demolition of Armstrong Hall. The project eliminates $24 million of deferred maintenance in Armstrong and about $6 million of deferred maintenance in the library.
Project request total: $4,461,000; governor’s recommendation: $4,461,000
HendersonRaise State Highway 93 above flood elevation for about 3.25 miles; also a small bridge spanning Rush River will be reconstructed. The increased roadway elevation will range between 6-8 feet higher than the existing roadway.
An additional 25 acres of right-of-way would need to be acquired to accommodate the improvements. The levee on the south of Henderson city limits would need to be modified to continue 100-year flood protection for the community.
Project request total: $16,500,000; governor’s recommendation: $0
Vernon Center
The proposed project will allow the city to complete the replacement of the remaining water distribution so the city can fill the water tower completely to provide supply during high demand and provide fire protection.
The replacement of the sewer collection system and storm sewer system will allow for storm water correction and protect the waste water treatment facility from excess flows, removing the need to bypass sending raw sewage to the Blue Earth River.
Project request total: $7,984,000; governor’s recommendation: $0
