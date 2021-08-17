Area veterans and public officials are still processing what the U.S. military's withdrawal from Afghanistan will mean for Minnesota.
Area veteran advocates say they've heard a lot of strong opinions from vets about the withdrawal, which prompted Taliban forces to sweep through the Middle Eastern nation over the past week. The Taliban took control of Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, during the weekend.
"The visceral reaction has been significant, to put it mildly," said Christopher Hinton, a veterans service officer for Waseca County.
Hinton said he's heard from several veterans since the Taliban's successful campaign over the weekend expressing frustration over how the U.S. left the country. Many questioned why the Afghan forces fell so quickly to the Taliban.
"All of it was very despaired," Hinton said.
Other veteran advocates say vets are worried over the region's stability, as well as women's rights in Afghanistan and what will happen to Afghan citizens who worked for U.S. forces or international organizations.
Minnesota's Democratic U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith joined 44 other senators in a letter to federal officials urging President Joe Biden and his administration to protect those citizens, as well as Afghan women leaders.
"We and our staff are receiving regular reports regarding the targeting, threatening, kidnapping, torturing, and assassinations of women for their work defending and promoting democracy, equality, higher education, and human rights. While we welcomed the expansion of the eligibility requirements for Special Immigrant Visas and the creation of the Priority 2 category in the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, we must also protect those women who might fall through the cracks of the U.S. Government’s response,” senators wrote in the letter.
State Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, is a member of the Minnesota House committee on labor, industry, veteran and military affairs. He said the recent withdrawal likely won't affect state efforts to support veterans.
"We've been there for 20 years. It's not as though we've all of a sudden had something new," Frederick said. "The fact we've had people coming home now is no different than in people coming home in other years."
