Minnesota Historical Society recently announced funding for repairs and preservation of two sites in the region listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The recipients are among 42 that were awarded Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Large Grants.
• Le Sueur County Historical Society, Elysian was awarded $297,079 to replace the roof, repair the bell tower and associated elements on the Elysian Public School.
• The city of Gaylord was awarded $262,774 to to complete restoration on the Oaks Lakeside Pavilion.
Large grants are awarded annually to help nonprofits, educational organizations, government units and federally recognized tribes to preserve and share Minnesota history. This cycle of awards was approved by the Minnesota Historical Society’s Executive Council Oct. 27.
The program provided grants of $10,000 and more — totaling $4,987,373 — in 23 counties.
