The Free Press
Area schools, towns and organizations are among 25 recipients recently approved by the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation for Small Town Grants totaling $200,075.
The purpose of the grants is to provide additional financial resources to smaller communities to help them grow and address challenges. Since 2017, SMIF has supported 69 projects through the program.
Area recipients and their grant amounts are:
• Blue Earth Area Schools — $10,000 to update the elementary school’s playground and basketball court.
• Blue Earth Rural Entrepreneurial Ventures — $2,500 for a community inclusion initiative to include welcoming baskets for new residents, two fall events to foster community outreach, and the formation of a community organization focused on rural inclusion and diversity initiatives.
• Choose Arlington — $6,450 to support the development of a dog park.
• City of Eagle Lake — $10,000 to create a long-term vision for the city through a strategic planning process with broad community input.
• Henderson Area Chamber — $7,500 to support the city’s comprehensive plan and vision for the future through community conversations around transportation corridors, housing and business succession planning.
• Madelia Public Schools — $10,000 to implement the Reading Partners program that matches community volunteers with students.
• Mapleton Area Foundation — $6,000 for a fall festival and Songs on the Lawn series.
• Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging — $10,000 to identify and implement a project in Janesville that supports social engagement and the well-being of community members of all ages.
• Montgomery Community Foundation — $10,000 to organize and implement a farmers market in the city park that will include local entertainment and food vendors.
• United South Central Public Schools in Wells — $4,000 for a series of events that will help students explore careers that encourage them to return to the area for employment post-graduation.
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation is a donor-supported foundation based in Owatonna that invests for economic growth in the 20 counties of south-central and southeastern Minnesota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.